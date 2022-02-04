$207.35 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report sales of $207.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.80 million and the highest is $208.90 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $208.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $769.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $770.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $813.70 million, with estimates ranging from $799.90 million to $827.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $190.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.25 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 178.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.69. 98,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

