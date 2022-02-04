$203.62 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce $203.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $204.90 million and the lowest is $202.55 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $177.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $774.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $773.76 million to $776.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $783.55 million, with estimates ranging from $771.30 million to $804.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. 431,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,682. The company has a market capitalization of $393.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.