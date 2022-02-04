$2.30 EPS Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $2.24. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 858.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $12.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTR. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

