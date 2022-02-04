1,927 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average is $121.64. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

