1,846 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $19.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

