$178.47 Million in Sales Expected for Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) to post sales of $178.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.00 million and the highest is $178.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year sales of $703.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $737.60 million, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $744.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CYXT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.66. 133,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

