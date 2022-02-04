16,425 Shares in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Bought by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF accounts for 1.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth about $114,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth about $140,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock remained flat at $$101.61 during trading hours on Friday. 2,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,808. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average of $121.24.

