$15.28 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report $15.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.30 billion and the lowest is $15.25 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $4.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $61.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.55 billion to $62.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $64.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.39 billion to $64.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.52. 247,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,946. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,646 shares of company stock valued at $277,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

