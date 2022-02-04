13,900 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,364,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 12.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 8.3% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 128,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 7.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,415,000 after acquiring an additional 85,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

