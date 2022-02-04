1,365 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $187.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.39.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

