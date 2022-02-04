$109.01 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to report $109.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $110.01 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $51.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $408.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $423.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $525.86 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $575.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 166,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,096. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $340.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.73. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.