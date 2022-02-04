$107.27 Million in Sales Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to post sales of $107.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.44 million. The Pennant Group reported sales of $107.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year sales of $435.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $441.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $473.85 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $477.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 100,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PNTG stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. 1,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,080. The company has a market cap of $407.22 million, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 2.45. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

