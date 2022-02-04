$1.69 EPS Expected for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to announce $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.82. Alamo Group reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $44,167.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $79,157.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,064 shares of company stock worth $1,113,184. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ALG traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.88. The company had a trading volume of 57,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $132.58 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

