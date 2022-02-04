$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Comerica reported earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Comerica stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.03. 1,229,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,919. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.40. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $60.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,746 shares of company stock valued at $620,364. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

