$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.07. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,678,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,450,000 after purchasing an additional 174,656 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SEE traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 639,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,563. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $70.31.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

