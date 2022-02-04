$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Entegris posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,877. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.36 and a 200 day moving average of $130.92. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

