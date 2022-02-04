-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.87) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 314.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 544,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $183.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth $1,525,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth $340,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 49.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

