$0.82 EPS Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($5.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGE opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.