$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.65. Denbury posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSE DEN traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.65. 8,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

