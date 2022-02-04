$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.65. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,241,000 after purchasing an additional 329,711 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,631,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,988,000 after acquiring an additional 764,122 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in NCR by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,948,000 after acquiring an additional 160,179 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.80. 721,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,768. NCR has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

