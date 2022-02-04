-$0.40 EPS Expected for Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) will report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Immuneering.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

IMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

IMRX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. 121,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,907. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,472,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter worth approximately $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter worth approximately $18,082,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter worth approximately $5,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immuneering (IMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.