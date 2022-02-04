$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

SWN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. 266,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,971,707. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

