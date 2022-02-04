-$0.24 EPS Expected for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.26). Reviva Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reviva Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RVPH opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.16. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reviva Pharmaceuticals (RVPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.