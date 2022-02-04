-$0.22 EPS Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.91. 17,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $106.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 28.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.