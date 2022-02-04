$0.21 EPS Expected for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.24. ONE Group Hospitality reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

In related news, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $33,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $396.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

