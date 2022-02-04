$0.19 EPS Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LXP stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.66. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 88,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 472.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 263,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,679,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

