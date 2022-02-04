-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). ChromaDex reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 681,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 10.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 66.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 3.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,660. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.75. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

