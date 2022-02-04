-$0.08 EPS Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.11). GrowGeneration posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $7.80 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $464.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.