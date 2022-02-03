ZUM TOKEN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $82.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $367,925.55 and $82.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.98 or 0.00393249 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.