Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Cut by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 306.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,654,000 after purchasing an additional 561,631 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3,056.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $202.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.