Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 230,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Zedge by 287.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zedge in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Zedge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zedge in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zedge by 15.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Zedge alerts:

Shares of ZDGE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. 90,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,804. Zedge has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.