Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on BioCorRx Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for BioCorRx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko forecasts that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for BioCorRx’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BICX opened at $4.33 on Thursday. BioCorRx has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

