Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to “Hold”

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica aims to boost shareholder value by prioritizing investment in its core operations. Its 5G network provides cutting-edge mobile Internet services, streamlining the entire communications infrastructure of Spain. The company intends to optimize its Hispam operations to enhance the Group structure and is on track to meet 2021 financial targets. The Telxius Tower sale, Virgin Media-O2 JV and accretive customer base drive its operating momentum. Its new operating model is expected to boost the digitization of the Group's operations. However, Telefonica continues to experience a significant impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, with pressure across both its B2C and B2B segments. Stiff domestic competition and a debt-laden balance sheet are potent risks. Supply chain disruptions and unfavorable forex dynamics pose major headwinds as well.”

Get Telefónica alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

TEF stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 370.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telefónica (TEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.