Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Separately, Barrington Research cut Stoneridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SRI opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.57 million, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.36.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stoneridge by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Stoneridge by 145.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

