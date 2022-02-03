Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) to Buy

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,504. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

