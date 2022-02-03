Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Strong-Buy

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.55. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

