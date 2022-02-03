Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 216.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 37.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.