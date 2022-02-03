Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) to Hold

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AYLA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.56. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.