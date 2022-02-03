Zacks: Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.28. Webster Financial reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Webster Financial stock opened at $59.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.58. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,730,000 after buying an additional 993,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after buying an additional 690,843 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,930.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after buying an additional 511,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 16,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after buying an additional 487,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.