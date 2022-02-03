Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of UNFI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 677,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,692. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

