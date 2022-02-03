Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.08). Marcus reported earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE MCS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $16.75. 3,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a market cap of $526.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Marcus has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

In other Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in shares of Marcus by 20.0% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Marcus by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marcus by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after buying an additional 41,527 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the second quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

