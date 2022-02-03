Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report sales of $10.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $8.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $61.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.23 million to $74.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $44.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $84.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

STRO stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 472,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,422. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

