Zacks: Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.06 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post sales of $147.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.52 million and the lowest is $144.50 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $129.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $561.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.10 million to $563.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $645.74 million, with estimates ranging from $642.42 million to $649.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE STAG opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 53,876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 237,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

