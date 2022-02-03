Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OIS opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.65. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oil States International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oil States International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Oil States International during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

