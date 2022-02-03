Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to post $286.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.30 million and the lowest is $265.00 million. Navient posted sales of $295.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.64. 102,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,363. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 30.68. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Navient by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Navient by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Navient by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 2.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

