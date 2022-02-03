Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.65. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 592.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

