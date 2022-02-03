Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.49. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 34.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $22.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $273.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $23.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.