Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.49. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 34.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $22.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $273.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $23.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

