Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after purchasing an additional 284,402 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.86. 6,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

