Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.55. 4,436,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,593. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $94,399,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 34,376.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,311 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 293.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,964,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,840 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

