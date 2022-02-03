Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of MMLP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. 159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,258. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $121.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 909,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

